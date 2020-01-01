Magogo: Fufa president finally fulfills KCCA FC, Cecafa Cup title winning pledge

The local federation boss has made good his pledge and rewarded KCCA players for winning the regional title in 2019

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) president Moses Magogo had made good his pledge made 10 months ago by paying Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) players for winning the Cecafa Kagame Cup in July 2019.

Mustafa Kizza struck the only goal against Azam in the final at Stade de Kigali Stadium to catapult KCCA to their second regional trophy after the 1978 triumph, along with it came $30,000 (an estimated Shs112m) cash prize and the right to pocket more from Magogo’s promise.

“The president has honoured his pledge to KCCA players,” Fufa communications director Ahmed Hussein confirmed as quoted by Daily Monitor.

Indeed, a senior player at KCCA, on anonymity, confirmed most of the players have accessed the money.

“I am yet to go to the bank but some of my colleagues have even already withdrawn some of their money. I am glad it has come during the lockdown,” the player also told Daily Monitor.

Daily Monitor has independently learned the payment was done soon after Fifa wired the $500,000 (Shs1.9b) Covid-19 relief fund released to each of their 211 member associations.

Former KCCA playmaker Allan Okello now with Paradou AC in the Algerian Ligue and Lawrence Bukenya (on loan at Wakiso Giants) benefitted from the financial payment but the reported amount of Shs75m ($20,000) excludes the technical staff.