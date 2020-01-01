Magogo: Fufa critics pushing against proposal of UPL reduction

The local federation's chief hits out at the critics who have always wanted his regime to fail in doing their work

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) president Moses Magogo believes people with selfish interests are behind the criticism of proposed competition reforms.

The federation, at the end of last month, proposed a number of reforms that will see the 2020/2021 season act as the transition period before taking centre stage fully in the 2021/2022 season.

The proposals have, however, attracted a negative reaction with the sticking point being the change in the format of the top two divisions and reduction of top-flight league teams from 16 to 12.

More teams

“We have experience in starting new projects and we don’t fear change. There are some people who are arguing because the changes affect them personally. But if we want to go forward we shall not focus on individual interests but the bigger picture.

"There are others who are politicians and disagree with everything we do and are known for that,” Magogo is quoted by Daily Monitor.

Magogo then drew comparisons with the various achievements he claims the federation has achieved after initially facing resistance.

“We have experience in handling them and our only trick is to explain to the public, seek their view and sell our views to them because they are usually different from the ordinary ones,” Magogo continued.

“So if you don’t sell it to the public you can fail to accomplish your goal.

“But we’ve done so many things like the introduction of Big League which many people were against but now think it’s a good project.”

According to the proposals, the 2020/21 season will be a transition period; with UPL clubs starting out at the usual 16 before six are relegated, instead of the current three.

This is to ensure the take-off 2021/22 season begins with 12, which includes the two that will have been promoted from the Big League. Currently, three get promoted.