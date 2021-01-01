Magogo's detailed plan to revive Uganda after unsuccessful Chan, Afcon qualifying runs

The principal of the local FA has detailed a path that he aims to undertake in order to strengthen the national team

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations president Moses Magogo has explained how they plan to revive the national team.

Uganda failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in 2022 after they had also had a poor run in the African Nations Championship. The official has now detailed radical plans that will usher in a new era.

The last two qualifiers - against Burkina Faso and Malawi - were overseen by coaches Abdallah Mubiru, Livingstone Mbabazi and Fred Kajoba after Johnathan McKinstry had been asked to step aside. Magogo did not expressly state whether the plans will involve a reshuffle of the technical bench as he only addressed matters to do with the playing unit.

"We are going to start a new cycle of rebuilding Uganda Cranes," Magogo said as was quoted by the Fufa website. "It is indeed true that we have had a team. It is indeed true the team has performed. It is indeed true players get tired. Teams are built in cycles.

"We have taken consideration into budding young players. Some results might not be good in the beginning. The rebuilding process will see some players retained in the senior team."

Magogo distanced himself from the unsuccessful Afcon qualification process as he said he would prefer to be judged on different aspects while serving as the principal of the Ugandan FA.

"It is unfortunate that we did not qualify for the Afcon finals for the third successive time," he added. "When I came into this office I said I do not want to be judged by qualification. I want to be judged by creating systems that help in the development of the game in the country.

"Even the best teams in the world win or lose some matches. What you do is go back and do an analysis of the losses and react for the best football results.

"There are five key factors that help in getting successful football results and these are; infrastructure, coaches, players, logistics and motivation."

Recently, Magogo had registered his displeasure over critics whom he said are trying to paint a picture of a failed federation.

"The story needs to be told such that people understand where football in this country is coming from and where it is going," the Caf executive member said.

"Recently, we have observed that individuals have been distorting the energies that Fufa has put together to get football in the right direction. Some of them are players, coaches and others are in media.”

"When I talk about the state of football from our point of view when my administration came into office in 2013, football was in a state of recovery after the preceding eight years where we helped it reach that state."