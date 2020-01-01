Magogo defends Fufa's proposed UPL changes

The federation has fronted the idea of reducing the number of teams in the top-tier as well as streamlining the running of all clubs

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) president Moses Magogo has defended a raft of reforms attempting to alter the face of football in the country.

The changes, which if discussed, passed and adopted, will see teams in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) reduce from the current 16 to 12.

Teams will also be required to own viable junior side, but the reforms have attracted enormous objections even before they are deliberated on.

More teams

Magogo has defended the proposals which also see the number of the second-tier teams changed to 16 while those in the reserve league will be 12.

“I’ve heard a lot but from people who are not informed about the proposals and are reacting anyhow,” Magogo told Football256.

“The executive birthed the idea which will be discussed by all stakeholders so I don’t know why there is an uproar.

“We want a professional league of 28 clubs.”

The federation chief further illustrated the benefits players will get as they participate in the three competitions.

“Twelve teams will play in the top flight, 16 in the second league and 12 in the reserve league and all players will be allowed to feature in all of the leagues, we think this will make players more competitive through the many games,” added Magogo.

“Teams will be required to own a stadium and a training ground in the next five years, such will easily help the league secretariat to get sponsors and more money in the league.”

The Caf Executive Committee member hopes the reforms will help end struggles witnessed at a number of the current top-tier outfits.

“You have a league team like Tooro United where players write to us asking about its ownership and delayed salary payments, and you think that’s a professional league?” Magogo concluded.

“They can’t even assemble a junior team with branded jerseys and so we can’t have such.”