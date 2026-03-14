Magenta or free-to-air coverage of Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3. Liga on TV and via livestream on Saturday?

A classic clash in the 3. Liga: On Saturday afternoon, Hansa Rostock will host MSV Duisburg as part of matchday 29 of the 3. Liga. Kick-off is at 2 pm at Rostock’s Ostseestadion.

In this article,SPOXtells you how you can watch the match live on TV and via livestream today.

Magenta or free-to-air broadcast for Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3rd Division on Saturday on TV and via livestream?

If you want to watch all 3. Liga matches live, MagentaSport is the place to be – all matches are broadcast there. The clash between Hansa Rostock and MSV Duisburg will also be shown there. The broadcast starts around 15 minutes before kick-off with a pre-match preview. The match can be watched both on pay-TV and via livestream on MagentaSport, although a paid subscription is required.

Topics of the week: What’s been happening at Hansa Rostock and MSV Duisburg?

Fans can look forward to a real top-of-the-table clash on Saturday afternoon. In the middle of the table, Kogge are just four points behind the Zebras, who have recently slipped into the relegation play-off spot due to slight fluctuations in form. Hansa have managed to stay in touch with the top of the table thanks to recent performances – including a 0-0 draw against promotion hopefuls Cottbus – and MSV have also got back on track with a 4-2 home win against bottom-of-the-table Saarbrücken.

Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg: Kick-off time

Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg: Line-ups

Hansa Rostock vs MSV Duisburg Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Brinkmann Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Hirsch

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg: Form

Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg: Head-to-head record

Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with a VPN

If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch matches via the usual providers. With NordVPN, you can establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and reputable VPN providers worldwide.