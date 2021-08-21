Madueke scores as PSV Eindhoven stroll past Bangura's SC Cambuur

The 19-year-old continued his impressive goalscoring form as the Farmers silenced the Yellow-Blues on Saturday

PSV Eindhoven recorded a comprehensive 4-1 victory over SC Cambuur in Saturday’s Dutch topflight game, with Noni Madueke among the goal scorers.

The England youth international of Nigerian origin scored a second-half goal as the Farmers breezed past the Yellow-Blues at the Philips Stadion.

Having suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Groningen in their opening match of the 2021-22 campaign, Henk de Jong’s men travelled to Eindhoven with the ambition of securing their first win of the season.

Nonetheless, the reverse was the case as they were unable to stop their rampant hosts.

Pained by their midweek loss to Benfica – which ended their 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions – PSV started the game like a house on fire as they dominated every department of the game.

It took them just 17 minutes to take the lead as Davy Propper was in the right place at the right time to meet a well-executed corner kick by Netherlands international of Togolese and Ghanaian descents Cody Gakpo.

The visitors were yet to settle down before they doubled their advantage three minutes later through Eran Zahavi, who profited from an assist from Bruma.



Not willing to leak more goals, Cambuur adopted a defensive approach as they went into the half-time break with a two-goal deficit.

Roger Schmidt’s men extended their lead through Madueke in the 47th minute. He latched on to a pass from Jordan Teze to beat goalkeeper Sonny Stevens from the edge of the box.

Sierra Leone prospect Alex Bangura reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 65th minute – showing great composure to drill home a pass from Issa Kallon.

Olivier Boscagli restored PSV’s three-goal advantage in the 93rd minute with a cool finish.

This win is a morale booster for the 24-time Dutch league kings ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League play-off round second leg encounter against Benfica.

The Portuguese side claimed a 2-1 win in the first leg and anything short of victory against Jorge Jesus’ men would see PSV get demoted to Europa League.

For Cambuur, they would be hoping to come out of defeat when they welcome FC Twente to the Cambuur Stadion Leeuwarden on August 28.