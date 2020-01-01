Madrid CFF confirm Marie Awona exit ahead of possible return to France

The experienced Cameroon international has left the Spanish outfit after seeing out her current contract this summer

Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Madrid CFF has announced the departure of Marie Awona following the expiration of her contract this summer ahead of her possible return to France.

The Cameroon international joined the Spanish outfit from French side Dijon in February this year and became the third African in the team after Nigeria duo Chidinma Okeke and Rita Chikwelu.

During her short spell, she made five outings in all events, including the three Iberdrola games in the 2019-20 season before the campaign was abruptly concluded by the coronavirus pandemic.

After the league cancellation in May, Oscar Fernandez's side ended in 12th position - with 19 points from 21 matches and the club have parted ways with 11 players, including Awona.

Ana Catala, Ana Martinez, Laura Fernández, Marta Turmo, Bruna Tavares, Jang Sel Gi, Ingrid Moe Wold, Raquel Poza, Cristina Portomene and Mari García-Uceda were affected in the clear out.

"The club makes it official that Ana María Catalá, Ana Lucía Martínez, Laura Fernández, Marta Turmo, Bruna Tavares, Jang Sel Gi, Ingrid Moe Wold, Marie Aurelle Awona, Raquel Poza, Cristina Portomeñe and Mari Carmen García-Uceda will not be part of the squad of the first team next season," the club announced via its website.

"The Madrid Club de Futbol, ​​although they will not be in the project for the 2020-21 season, wants to thank everyone for their commitment to this shirt, this badge and wish them the best in the future. Thank you!"

Awona, who was born in Cameroon but raised in France represented the Indomitable Lionesses at the 2019 Women's World Cup, starring in four matches as they reached the Round of 16.

And before her move to Madrid during the winter, the 27-year-old played for French side Dijon for 18-months, featuring in 23 matches.

The defender began her professional career at Le Mens in 2011 before joining AJC Soyaux, where she played for six years. Then she teamed up with Dijon before leaving for Spain.

In Spain, the former Le Mens and AJC Soyaux defender became the fourth Cameroonian woman to ply her trade there after Gaelle Enganmiout, Rassia Feudjio and Michaela Abam.

Having parted ways with Madrid, Goal understands a possible return to France is currently on the horizon for the Cameroonian star, although her potential destination still remains undisclosed.