Madondo: Uganda striker stranded in Morocco as Wydad Casablanca desert him

The youngster reveals he is surviving on tea with chapati after North African side neglect him

Uganda striker Joel Madondo is reportedly struggling to make ends meet in Casablanca, Morocco after his club Wydad Casablanca appear to have abandoned him.

The forward joined the North African giants in January, several months after former Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre took over at the club. However, after the tactician left, things took an ugly turn for the youngster.

"The club dumped me in the apartment for which I have to pay $1,000 [Ush3.7 million] per month yet they have not paid me a salary," Madondo said as quoted by Daily Monitor.

"My agent has been paying for the apartment and I will pay him back from my salary."

When the Cranes forward signed a deal with the 20-time Botola champions, he expected a good environment which would help him continue developing. However, as he explained, it turned out to be the opposite.

"This is not what I expected when I signed for this club. Nothing has gone right," the 22-year-old added.

"They have only assisted me with 14,000 Moroccan Dirham [$1400 which translates to about Ush5.2 million] on February 20, which I used to buy flour and started making chapatis.

"You can’t imagine I have been eating chapatis and tea since I came so that I can save the little I have."

Madondo was provided with some help from a Moroccan friend, as well as an unnamed benefactor in Uganda during the current Covid-19 pandemic. Some teammates also came in support to assist him during his struggles.

"The Moroccan gave me $50 [about Ush190, 000]," revealed the striker, who reportedly last heard from his employers on March 14.

"My fellow players from Ivory Coast and Nigeria are the one helping me. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I was using a taxi to and from training. I was spending 30 Moroccan Dirham [Ush12, 000] daily.

"At that time, the Ivorian player used to bring me back home. My other teammate Michael Babatunde, a Nigerian midfielder, has also helped me acquire Wi-Fi that I use to keep in touch with the outside world. It’s tough for me."

The player further states the club have refused to return his passport which they took in the name of processing his work permit.

The club president, who is Moroccan FA vice-president Said Naciri, told him to mention Wydad when stopped by police.

Madondo says he has contacted Fufa for help.

"We have talked to him and briefed Moses Magogo, the Fufa boss," Paul Mukatabala, who is a member of the national team, revealed as quoted by the Monitor.

Another Fufa official, Hussein Ahmed Marsha, stated he was not aware of the situation but promised action.

"I didn’t know what the boy [Madondo] was going through. We have heard about similar cases and torrid times that many of our players go through when in North Africa.

"And this is not the first time. We are going to follow up."

