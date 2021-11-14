Madagascar vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tanzania will face Madagascar in their final Group J match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at Kianja Barea Mahamasina on Sunday.
The Taifa Stars blew their chance to qualify for the play-offs after suffering a 3-0 home defeat against the Democratic Republic of Congo in their last assignment at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium three days ago.
|Game
|Madagascar vs Tanzania
|Date
|Sunday, November 14, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Madagascar squad
|Goalkeepers
|Melvin Adrien (Martigues, France), and Ibrahima Dabo (St Pierroise, Reunion).
|Defenders
|Dimitry Caloin (unattached), Thomas Fontaine (Lorient, France), Romain Metanire (Minnesota United, USA), Jerome Mombris (Grenoble, France), Jeremy Morel (Stade Rennes, France), Theodin Ramanjary (Fosa Juniors), and Pascal Razakanantenaina (St Pierroise, Reunion).
|Midfielders
|Mibrahim Amada (Al Khor, Qatar), Anicet Andrianantenaina (Ludogorets Razgrad, Bulgaria), Bastien Hery (Linfield, Northern Ireland), Marco Ilaimaharitra (Charleroi, Belgium), Lalaina Nomenjanahary (Paris FC, France), and Rayan Raveloson (Troyes, France).
|Forwards
|Hakim Abdallah (Nantes, France), Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (Al Adalah, Saudi Arabia), William Gros (Vitre, France), Alexandre Ramalingom (Vitron, France), and Paulin Voavy (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt).
Barea coach Eric Rabesandratana will hope to bounce back to winning ways after they suffered defeat in their last assignment – 2-0 against Benin.
Probable XI for Madagascar: Adrien, Paulin, Lapoussin, Rayan, Anicet, Ibrahim, Fountaine, Bapasy, Metanire, Mombris, Melvin.
|Position
|Tanzania squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Unattached), Ramadhan Kabwili (Young Africans), and Wilbol Maseke (Azam FC).
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Mohammed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni and Kenned Wilson (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job (Young Africans), Lusajo Mwaikenda (KMC), and Nickson Kibabage (Youssofia, Morocco).
|Midfielders
|Mudathir Yahya, Salum Abubakar, Ayoub Lyanga, Abdulrazack Mohammed (Azam FC), Zawadi Mauya, Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), and Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union).
|Forwards
|Simon Msuva (Wydad Club, Morocco), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, Turkey), John Bocco (Simba SC), Meshack Mwamita (Gwambina FC), and Iddy Seleman (Azam FC).
The Taifa Stars ended their hopes after the home defeat against the Leopards but coach Kim Poulsen is confident they can sign off with a win away from home.
“The defeat against Congo was difficult to take, it is a result we did not expect but it happened, losing 3-0 was painful, but we have forgotten about the result and are now focused to play well against Madagascar,” Poulsen told the media before they departed for Antananarivo.
Striker Mbwana Samatta, who plays for Belgian First Division side Royal Antwerp, on loan from Fenerbahce, will likely lead the team’s attacking line assisted by Simon Msuva, who plays for Wydad AC of Morocco.
Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Kapombe, Mwenda, Nyoni, Mwamnyeto, Yahya, Salum, Lyanga, Samatta, Bocco, Msuva.
Match Preview
Tanzania and Madagascar have met 11 times in the history of football and the Taifa Stars have managed three wins, three draws, and lost five.
During the first meeting of these qualifiers, Tanzania emerged 3-2 winners at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.
Tanzania's goals were scored by Erasto Nyoni, Novatus Dismas, and Feisal Salum while the Barea scored through Njiva Rakotoharimalala and Thomas Fontaine.
Before the game, the two teams had also faced off in 2015 during the Cosafa Cup when the Barea won 2-0 and in 1992, the two teams drew 0-0 in a World Cup qualifier while in 1980 during a friendly match, the game ended in a 0-0 draw.
The other two wins for Tanzania against Madagascar came in 1965 during the All Africans Games when the Taifa Stars won 2-1 and the second win came during an international friendly staged at Stade Municipal de Mahamasina in Antananarivo which they won 4-2.