Lyon dealt huge blow in Christian Pulisic pursuit as DNCG moves to sanction Ligue 1 club due to financial irregularities

Lyon have been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic.

Lyon sanctioned by DNCG

Pulisic's move from Chelsea could be blocked

AC Milan now favourites to sign USMNT star

WHAT HAPPENED? The DNCG, French football's financial watchdog, has announced that it will be sanctioning the Ligue 1 club due to apparent irregularities in the budget they have presented for the forthcoming season. The body has the power to freeze Lyon's wage bill as well as block any prospective transfers, including the possible arrival of Pulisic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lyon are currently in transition following the departure of long-term owner Jean-Michel Aulas. American John Textor now has majority control at the Groupama Stadium, but his reign has seemingly got off to a bumpy start.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Recent reports had suggested that Pulisic had not been keen on a move to France anyway, with Lyon's seventh-placed finish last season meaning they will not be competing in the 2023-24 Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? With Lyon looking out of the running, AC Milan are now favourites to sign Pulisic. The Chelsea outcast has already negotiated personal terms with the Serie A giants, though the two clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee.