Lyanga explains why he signed for ambitious Azam FC from Coastal Union

The new signing reveals why he could not turn down the chance to play for the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ in the new season

New Azam FC signing Ayoub Lyanga has revealed how his brother played a key role to have him join the club from Coastal Union.

The attacking midfielder was unveiled on Sunday by the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ after penning a two-year contract to become the third signing for the club ahead of the new Mainland Premier League season.

Lyanga has now explained why he jumped at the chance to play for the 2014 league champions, and who was behind the transfer move.

“I have also talked to my brother who played for Azam before, Daniel [Lyanga] who was at the club last season, he has told me a lot about the club, he has told me what to expect at the club and how ambitious the club is, so I will strive to push the club from where he left it,” Lyanga told reporters.

“My brother also played a key role for me to sign for Azam, he told me a lot about the team, and my target now is to help the team, and make sure Azam remains as one of the best teams in the country and even beyond the borders.”

On how he feels after signing the deal, Lyanga said: “I thank God for the chance to play for Azam and I thank all those who were behind the deal and those who have supported me, and I am happy to sign for Azam.

“My main target is to help Azam and it is the reason I did not wait for even a second to come here when I knew they were looking for my services, I have always wanted to play for this great club and I thank God I now have the chance to show them what I can do.”

On having a good season in the last campaign while at Coastal Union, Lyanga explained: “I like pushing myself hard and that is why I did well, and now I have a new challenge ahead of me and will continue to strive even hard and make Azam shine, I want to assure the fans, we will move together and make this team great.”

Azam have also signed attacking midfielder Ally Niyonzima from Rayon Sports of Rwanda and Awesu Awesu from Kagera Sugar.