Lyanga: Azam FC complete signing of former Coastal Union star

The midfielder came in as a free agent after helping the former side to a seventh-place finish with his eight goals and four assists

Tanzania Mainland League side Azam FC have completed the signing of midfielder Ayoub Lyanga on a two-year deal.

The 2014 league champions have been active in the transfer window so far, aiming at strengthening the team ahead of next season. The midfielder, who was turning out for Coastal Union last season, is among the new players who are expected to bolster the squad.

"Attacking midfielder Ayoub Lyanga has joined Azam FC after signing a two-year contract as a free agent," the club confirmed on their official social media accounts.

"In presence during the signing of the contract was Azam FC CEO Abdulkarim Amin who was also there during the medical tests.

"The midfielder has been in a fine form for Coastal Union, scoring eight goals in the process and creating four."

Lyanga helped the team finish in the seventh position with 53 points after winning 14 matches, drawing 11 and losing 13.

A couple of days ago, the 2018/19 FA Cup champions completed the signing of midfielder Awesu Ally Awesu from Kagera Sugar on a two-year deal.

The player made a return to the team which developed him between 2014-15 while at the Azam Academy. In the last two seasons, he has been in good form and it was not a tough decision for the technical bench to make him the first signing in the transfer window.

"I am delighted to sign this deal, it is like making a return home," Awesu said during the signing.

"No one can turn down a deal from Azam because it is a big team in Tanzania. It is home for me because I played for them [in the reserve team] for two years.

"I had to leave and gain experience elsewhere, but in my heart, I always promised myself to make a return to the team and not in the reserve but as a first-team player. I am happy it has happened."

On Saturday, the team also announced the signing of Ally Niyonzima from Rayon Sports.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ confirmed the arrival of the Rwanda international who signed a two-year contract that will see him stay at the Chamazi-based club until 2023.