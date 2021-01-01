Lwesibawa: Express FC star targets free-kicks improvement after Vipers SC strike

The 24-year-old winger explains how he is planning to improve on taking free-kicks after notching two goals from the position

Express FC winger Godfrey Lwesibawa has stressed he will train harder to perfect the act of scoring from free-kicks after his latest goal earned the team a 1-1 draw against Vipers SC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Friday.

The 24-year-old player rejoined the Red Eagles at the start of the 2020-21 campaign and has already delivered two goals from free-kicks and on both occasions helped his side to take the lead.

His first free-kick was against Mbarara City as the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw and he was at it against the Venoms, as his deflected free-kick hit the back of the net as they took the lead before Vipers scored for a 1-1 draw.

The pacy winger has now said he will continue to work hard in training so he can perfect dead ball situations even better.

“I am happy that so far I’ve managed to score two goals from free-kicks, honestly you need a lot of concentration and technique to do it and in some instances, there’s a bit of distance from goal but I will keep going for them,” Lwesibawa said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“My target is to perfect it more so that my conversation rate is high, it is achievable.

“I also want to thank my teammates for trusting me, we all wanted to win the game [against Vipers] but we take the point, we shall return to the drawing board and plot a win in the next game [away to URA FC].”

The Red Eagles have so far managed to score six goals in the top-flight from five matches with Lwesibawa managing to hit two while Frank Kalanda has scored three and Erick Kambaale grabbed one.

The draw somehow gutted Express coach Wasswa Bbosa who blamed missed chances for the team’s inability to carry the day against the reigning champions.

“I thought it was a good fight, the boys for me ticked all the boxes but our biggest undoing was the failure to convert the chances we got,” Bbosa told the club’s official website after the match.

“Going forward, especially our game against [URA], we shall do our best to win.”

The draw means Express will remain sixth on the league table as they prepare to face URA in their next league assignment the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.