Lwesibawa: Express FC re-sign midfielder for another stint

The Red Eagles have confirmed the arrival of the playmaker for another stint on a two-year contract ahead of next season

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Express FC have reached an agreement to bring back midfielder Geoffrey Lwesibawa.

Lwesibawa, who is returning to Wankulukuku for another stint from Tooro United FC, has penned a two-year deal that has delighted coach Wasswa Bbosa.



"Lwesibawa is a good player,” Bbosa is quoted by New Vision. “He is not my brother that I like moving with him but he is someone who adds something to the team.

“He started at Express but above all, every coach has players who believe in him and vice versa, and the most talented, ambitious, and creative players are on our list and are yet to join us.”

Interestingly, Lwesibawa has turned out for all teams handled by Bbosa in the Ugandan top-flight including SC Villa and Tooro United.

He becomes the first signing for coach Bbosa, who in a recent interview, revealed a daunting task had been placed on his shoulders after being confirmed as the club's permanent coach.

According to Bbosa, who joined the Red Eagles in February on an interim basis replacing fired George Ssimwogerere, the club bosses have demanded he delivers the UPL trophy in the next three years.

“My bosses want me to deliver the title in the time they have given me and I believe it is very possible. We are going to start by recruiting about 12 players, some of whom I have already identified,” Bbosa told reporters after being confirmed on a permanent basis.

“We can’t compete with Vipers SC, KCCA FC and URA FC on star players but I’ll bring competent players to make Express rise again.”

However, Bbosa believes the objectives of the club, which he helped avoid relegation this term after helping them to finish ninth on the league table, can be achieved in three years.

“The first year will be for rebuilding, the second, we will go for the title and the third will be a real business. With my favoured 4-3-3 counter-attacking formation and with right players, expect Express to be back,” Bbosa further said.

Looking at their reputation, Express are six-time champions of the league, with 10 Uganda Cup titles.