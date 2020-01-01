Lwanga: Wanting to work with Mutebi took me to historic KCCA FC

The former SC Villa striker has put pen to paper to join the Kassairo Boys who are restructuring ahead of the new season

Uganda teenage player Charles Lwanga has revealed the reason he signed for the Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) ahead of the new season.

The 13-time league champions, who are reeling from losing the 2019-20 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title to rivals Vipers SC, confirmed the double signing of striker Lwanga and midfielder Ashraf “Fadiga” Mugume at Lugogo Stadium on Sunday.

Both players were free agents with Lwanga having run down his contract and parted ways with SC Villa while Mugume was at Police FC.

More teams

Lwanga, who penned a four-year contract which will see him stay at the club until July 2024, has now revealed the transfer was made possible because he has always wanted to work under coach Mike Mutebi, who has belief in young players and also the history of the club.

“I feel so honoured to be at KCCA,” Lwanga told the club’s official website. “I have always loved to work with Mike [Mutebi] because of his belief in young players. He is one that loves to give young players a chance and I have hope that I will develop further while here.

“I am so excited to work with the players at the club. They are top quality players so I expect the competition levels to be up.

“I had a chat with the manager before signing and we spoke about where he wants to deploy me as a player. I am ready to adapt to the new environment and I am hopeful I can achieve a lot of success with this club.

“I have read about the club’s history and it is very rich. I want to add to what the club already has and make the fans and my family happy.”

Lwanga joined KCCA from SC Villa, where he had managed to score 33 goals and recorded 21 assists in 35 games for their junior team and scored three goals, as well as recorded three assists in 19 games for SC Villa's senior team.

Article continues below

He had reported Villa to the Players' Status Committee after the club had reportedly failed to pay him a salary for nine months.

Lwanga joined Villa in 2019 under coach Douglas Bamweyana and had signed a contract that would have seen him serve the Jogoos for five years.

KCCA are also understood to be in the final stages of finalising the signing of Pius Obuya from Maroons. Obuya is thought to be an apt replacement for Allan Okello, who left in January for Paradou AC.