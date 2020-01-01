Lwanga: Uganda midfielder on his success at Tanta SC

The 26-year old star joined the Egyptian side in June and has gone on to be a regular starter for the club

Tanta SC midfielder Taddeo Lwanga has explained why he has been able to make it into the first team and enjoy good performances since joining the Egyptian club.

Lwanga joined Tanta, who had been promoted to the Premier League, after his exploits with the Uganda National team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

The deep-lying midfielder has made 11 appearances for the Tanta-based club since making his debut against Wadi Degla in September.

“I always want to get better every time that’s why I always give my best on the pitch. I’ve learnt to make effective decisions and play with efficiency during games which are key,” Lwanga told Football256.

“Being versatile is key in making effective decisions during games. The most important though is to work hard and have discipline.”

Although Lwanga has enjoyed good individual performances and stamping his authority in the first XI, Tanta have been struggling to get better results.

Before the league was suspended, they were 15th after engaging in 18 games.

“The team is new in the league and most of the players are new as well so it’s not easy to create a formidable team performance but we shall get there especially after the Covid-19 induced break,” he added.

The former Vipers SC, Express FC and SC Villa star has also revealed he may be on the move should a better offer be dangled before him.

“If a better club comes up with a good offer either here in Egypt or elsewhere who am I to refuse?” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Tom Masiko has revealed his interest to extend his stay at the Wakiso Giants.

The midfielder joined the Purple Sharks from Vipers SC last year on a season-long loan and made an impressive mark which has seen him linked with other clubs.

“I have enjoyed my time here since I came, I relish the challenge here and I believe there is more I can offer the club,” Masiko told Football256.

“If you ask me, I would like to extend my stay here. But of course, that is a decision I will have to take in the coming weeks when a contract offer is tabled for me to consider.”

Rumours have it Masiko is trailed by Uganda Revenue Authority [URA FC], AFC Leopards of Kenya and Tanzania’s Azam FC as his contract expires at the end of June.