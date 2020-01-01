Luwagga: Uganda winger signs for Hapoel Kfar Saba

The Ugandan striker has officially sealed a one-and-half-year deal with the Israeli side

Uganda winger William Kizito Luwagga has joined Israeli outfit Hapoel Kfar Saba.



The development was confirmed by the club on their social media platform.



“Kizito, a Uganda national team player has signed for a season and a half,” the club stated.

“Kizito, 26, a front wing player/striker, comes from the Politehnica Iași team from the Romania Senior League which he joined in the 2017/18 season. This past season he was loaned to Shakhtar Karagandi of Kazakhstan and scored five goals in 24 appearances.”

According to New Vision, Kizito also played several seasons in Portugal's second league. The former Vipers SC player has so far recorded 38 appearances for the Cranes.



Kizito, who received his first call-up to the Ugandan national team in 2012, scored his first international goal on June 4, 2016, against Botswana in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



However, despite taking part in the Afcon finals in Gabon he was dropped from the team after having a misunderstanding by then Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević

He joins former KCCA FC player Timothy Awany, who features for FC Ashdod, in the same country.