Luqman moonlighting as delivery rider to pass time during PKP

Luqman Hakim is patiently waiting for his time to shine, having had his chance to train and play in Belgium delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Teenage star Luqman Hakim Shamsuddin is patiently waiting for his time to shine, having had his chance to train and play in Belgium delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Kelantan-born lad had earlier been scheduled to join Belgian top side K.V. Kortrijk, which is owned by Malaysian millionaire Vincent Tan, but the global pandemic has barred most international travels to and from Malaysia, and Luqman has been forced to remain in the country.

The 18-year old, who has joined the Selangor reserve team in the Malaysia Premier League instead, is now biding his time.

More teams

"I am grateful to have been able to join Selangor 2, at least I am somewhere this year. Although I haven't been able to play for them, I still have an organised training plan which motivates me to be ready to feature for the team.

"We don't know when the outbreak will end, and when the Malaysian league resumes I will be able to play here first as no one is certain about the situation abroad. And when the time comes for me to leave for Europe, at least I will depart prepared," said the former Malaysia U-16 player in an interview with the Malaysian Football League.

Article continues below

He now plays the waiting game, while admitting that he does leave the house once in awhile despite the nationwide government-mandated movement control order (PKP).

"For the time being I train at home together with my mates. I have to do a lot because I haven't been playing for awhile.

"But sometimes I've been moonlighting as a delivery rider when I have free time, because that's about the only thing that I can do to pass the time now," noted the teenager.