Lule reveals Desabre called double-dealers 'snakes', Mutebi threatens to leave Etincelles

The two coaches worked together for two years and ensured Uganda qualified for the 2019 Afcon final in Egypt

Ugandan coach Matia Lule has revealed Sebastien Desabre hated double-dealers.

The two tacticians worked from 2017 to 2019 at the national team and helped the Cranes qualify and reach the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Lule reveals Desabre hated betrayers to the point of calling them 'snakes'.

“He hated double-dealers and used to call them snakes,” Lule told Sports Nation.

“He never wanted to work with people who could change the next day after agreeing on something. He was a man of his word and he never wanted empty promises.”

The former U17 coach revealed the Frenchman was a professional man whom they argued little especially when it came to matters of team selection.

“Desabre was very straightforward and respected his staff. He respected time and knew when to work and joke,” added the former Proline FC head coach.

“Ever since I started to work with Desabre, all the time we were in a professional line and both of us were understanding everyone’s strong and weak points.

“But on top of everything, Desabre gave me his trust, and I gave him also mine. At times we reached a situation of disagreement in team selection, but we had to move on.

“He would credit you when a tactic worked and always wanted your input right from the time of preparations to the training on the pitch.

“When we agreed on something, say like a certain tactic, and it fails to work, we all had to take the blame.”

Lule has also been in charge of traditional Uganda Premier League (UPL) sides Express FC and KCCA FC.

Meanwhile, Ugandan striker Rachid Mutebi has threatened to leave Rwandan side Etincelles.

The 24-year old is reportedly in secret talks with Musanze FC as the relationship with his current side seems to deteriorate by the day.

“I have not been paid in a lot of time and they [Etincelles] continue to play little tricks behind my back. I think I have been left with no choice but to leave,” Mutebi told New Times.

Mutebi scored eight goals for Etincelles in the abandoned league after joining from Mukura Victory Sport, where he won the 2018 Peace Cup, in 2019.

He has also played for Bidico FC, Sadolin FC, SC Villa and Gicumbi FC before.