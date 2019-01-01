Lule confirms his imminent exit from Proline FC

The coach's future at the club has been thrown into doubt since but has come out to clearly state his future intentions

Proline FC head coach Mathias Lule has confirmed he could quit the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) club.

Lule was missing on the touchline when Proline took on Maroons FC in a rescheduled UPL tie at Star Times Stadium in Lugogo on Tuesday.

They registered a hard-fought 3-2 win as assistant coach Abubakar Mbowa oversaw the match.

“The management is well aware of my programme and I have been up and down working on my travel documents. I am still around and I will be available for the next game but anytime I will leave,” Lule told Kawowo Sports.

Lule is a Caf A coaching license holder and replaced Shafiq Bisaso as head coach who also left for further studies outside the country.

After 12 games, Proline have eight points from 12 games. Proline's low points tally came after the Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel docked them six points and six goals after they did not honour their match against SC Villa in September.

Should Lule finally leave, the club will be forced to source for another tactician to help Mbowa and Anthony Bongole who are the other members of the technical bench.