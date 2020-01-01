Lukwago: KCCA FC keeper set to miss two matches owing to injury

The Ugandan champions have confirmed the absence of the veteran custodian after he picked up an elbow injury on Sunday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) custodian Charles Lukwago is set to miss the next two matches in the Uganda Premier League.

The KCCA FC skipper suffered a left elbow dislocation with an associated small fracture to the lower part of the humerus bone during the league game against Express FC.

The Ugandan champions have now confirmed the keeper will miss a couple of matches owing to the injury.

“With two games remaining before the league breaks off ahead of the Chan 2020 tournament, [Lukwago] is expected to return for club duties in May 2020 when the league resumes after the Chan tournament,” the club said in a statement on their official website.

"During the skipper’s absence, Julius Poloto will captain the team and will be assisted by Kizza Mustafa."

Young custodian Mwirusi Ali, who made his league debut as a substitute against Express, and Jamil Malyamungu will have to step in and compete for the number one spot.

KCCA are lying second on 46 points, four behind leaders Vipers SC, who lost 3-1 to URA on Friday. KCCA will face Police at Lugogo Stadium on Wednesday.