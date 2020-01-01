Lukooya: Ugandan forward keen on extending his stay at Express FC

The former AFC Leopards winger was signed by the Kampala-based side in January but didn't make his mark owing to league's abrupt end

Express FC forward Baker Lukooya has already set his eyes on next season to help the team do well in the Ugandan Premier League.

The winger joined the Kampala-based side in January this to help them get their footing after a poor start to the season.

However, it took time before he received his paperwork and when he eventually did, the league came to an abrupt end owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Despite his short contract with the club coming to an end at the end of the season, the 24-year-old is keen on extending his stay.

"I would want to stay at the club because I and the coach [Wasswa Bossa] have been getting along well," Lukooya told Football256.

"The club and I are in talks and I am hopeful we shall come to an understanding. I am already preparing for the new season and I can’t wait for it to get underway."

The former AFC Leopards player has also shed light on his brief stint with the club before the league was suspended.

"I have had a good time at Express since I joined, we all know the team had a change in management and we all had to adjust which we did," Lukooya added.

"But unfortunately, just when we were turning the corner, the pandemic struck."

After the league annulment by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), Express ended in the ninth position having accumulated 31 points from the 25 matches played.

They had managed nine wins, four draws and 12 losses in the games played.

Vipers SC were declared champions of the cancelled UPL as confirmed by President Moses Magogo.

The Venoms, who were leading with 54 points, won their fourth title.

Maroons FC, Uganda Cup defending Champions Proline FC and Tooro United, who had recently reportedly got a new owner, were relegated.

In the Fufa Big League promotion tussle, Myda FC and UPDF earned slots in the top-tier while Kiboga, Kataka, Kitara and Ndejje will face off in the play-offs to produce the third team that will grace the top-tier in the 2020/21 season.