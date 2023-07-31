'We're desperate' – Luke Shaw urges Manchester United bosses to sign a new 'out-and-out striker' amid Rasmus Hojlund transfer pursuit

Luke Shaw has admitted Manchester United are 'desperate' to sign an 'out-and-out striker' this summer.

Shaw gives verdict on striker hunt

Hojlund deal close

Onana and Mount already secured

WHAT HAPPENED? After the additions of Mason Mount and Andre Onana from Chelsea and Inter respectively, United are closing in on the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta for £60 million ($77m) plus add-ons and Shaw admitted that is a key position for the club to strengthen, as they seek to close the gap to champions and rivals Manchester City.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We’ve already signed some very good players and hopefully there’s more additions to come to strengthen the squad," Shaw told Football Daily.

“I don’t really want to comment too much on that,” he replied when asked about the Hojlund deal. “I think obviously he’s not our player yet, so I won’t say too much. Of course, we’ve got [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford at the moment and [Jadon] Sancho, who can play there.

“But an out-and-out striker is what we need and we’re desperate for one and I’m very sure that the club know that, the manager knows that and us players would love one to come, too.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen whether Hojlund will be able to provide the goals United crave from their centre-forward. The 20-year-old is unproven at the elite level but is widely regarded as a huge prodigy, supplementing the likes of Martial and Rashford in Erik ten Hag's frontline.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's side begin their Premier League season at home to Wolves on August 14, where Mount, Onana and Hojlund – assuming that deal goes through in time – could all line up.