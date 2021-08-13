Lukaku's agent says family was subjected to threats over striker's transfer to Chelsea

Federico Pastorello also said that his client nearly stayed in Milan due to affection shown by the fans

Romelu Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello has claimed he and his family were subject to threats over his involvement in the striker's transfer from Inter to Chelsea.

Chelsea completed the £98 million ($136m) signing of Lukaku from Inter this week, as the Belgian returned for a second spell at Stamford Bridge.

In a statement released on Friday, Pastorello said that Lukaku's move away from Milan has led to some ugly behaviour from a segment of Inter fans.

What was said?

"I have always accepted - and will continue to do so - confrontation and constructive criticism: they are part of the game for those who play a role with considerable media relevance," Pastorello said.

"What we absolutely cannot tolerate are the falsehoods, insinuations, insults and threats we have received [also against my family and my daughters], which have far exceeded the limits of civilisation, decency and tolerance.

"Believe it or not, the supporters' affection and the special bond with the city of Milan made him think about it for a long time: but then, once he made his decision, he carried on with conviction and firmness.

"The economic aspect is a detail, but it is not the main factor that determines our choices and those of our clients.

"With regards to FC Internazionale, I can guarantee that the Sport CEO Giuseppe Marotta, the sporting director Piero Ausilio - as well as the coach Simone Inzaghi, who worked at this personally - did everything in their power to avoid this transfer.

"But there are circumstances that go beyond their decision-making range and depend on the instructions of the owners."

What's next for Chelsea?

The Blues kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday when they face Crystal Palace.

Lukaku will not be involved in the match against the Eagles, and could make his second Chelsea debut next Sunday when the Blues take on Arsenal.

