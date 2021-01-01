Lukaku talks down Golden Boot battle with Ronaldo after taking Serie A goal tally at Inter to 18

The Belgian striker has been a prolific presence once again in 2020-21, but insists individual accolades are not a priority in their title bid

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku says a Golden Boot battle with Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not be dominating his thoughts despite taking his Serie A goal tally for 2020-21 to 18.

The prolific Belgian was on target once again in the 3-0 win over Genoa and has now netted in his last three outings for the Nerazzurri.

He has not gone more than two games without a goal all season for Antonio Conte’s title hopefuls, and sits just one effort behind Bianconeri talisman Ronaldo in the Capocannoniere race.

What has been said?

On his bid to edge out the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and land the prestigious individual prize, Lukaku told Sky Sport Italia: “I always think about winning. I am in a good moment of my career, but Inter are the only thing that matter.”

Lukaku’s record in 2020-21

The 27-year-old frontman has been a revelation for Inter since completing his big-money move from Manchester United in the summer of 2019.

He hit 34 goals across an impressive debut campaign and is already up to 24 in all competitions this time around. His 18 efforts in Serie A have come in just 23 appearances.

Lukaku has helped to edge Inter four points clear of arch-rivals AC Milan, while defending champions Juventus are 10 points off the pace albeit with a game in hand.

Lukaku added after helping to down Genoa: “We are improving, we are on top of the table, it’s a nice feeling, but we must continue.

“We faced some defeats in these kind games last season and we want to improve. I am really happy with the victory. Now we must focus on Parma, it’s not going to be an easy game.

“We want to show our opponents that we are here. We must focus on one game at a time. It was an important match after two back-to-back victories.

“We scored three goals and kept a clean sheet, perfect.

“I always want to improve, just like many other players. We are young and we have room for improvement. We want to win these games, it’s a good feeling."

