Luis Enrique dedicates hard-fought PSG win over Lyon to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as fringe stars step up

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Luis Enrique has dedicated Paris Saint-Germain's hard-fought victory over Lyon to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following the winger’s season-ending injury. The French champions relied on their squad depth at the Parc des Princes as fringe players stepped into the spotlight to secure three points.

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Enrique emotional after Kvaratskhelia blow

Enrique cuts a figure of both pride and sadness following his side's 2-0 victory against Lyon on Monday night. While the result keeps the Parisians on track domestically, the atmosphere around the club remains heavy following the news that Kvaratskhelia is set to miss the remainder of the season. The Georgian international suffered a catastrophic injury during the midweek Champions League clash against Barcelona, leaving a significant void in the PSG attack.

The former Napoli star is expected to undergo a complex medical procedure in Qatar to address his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. "It's a very important win and we dedicate it to Kvara," Enrique told PSG TV.

The coach hails squad's elite mentality

Despite the emotional weight of losing a key player, Enrique was quick to praise the mentality of his team. He noted that the squad is designed to compete for every trophy available, which requires every individual to be prepared to step in at a moment's notice. The victory served as a testament to the resilience of the group during a difficult week for the capital club.

"We are a team that looks to win everything. That's our mentality. To do that, you always need to be ready and today, the players that came on showed the level they have and that they deserve to play more. It's hard for me as coach, but I love this character and this mentality," he said.

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Disciplined Lyon made PSG suffer

Enrique acknowledged the challenge of facing a talented Lyon side right on the heels of a demanding Champions League fixture. He praised Lyon's individual quality and tactical preparation under a capable manager, noting that although PSG opened the match on the front foot, breaking through proved difficult against the visitors' disciplined defensive setup.

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"Obviously it was a very difficult match - coming after the Champions League - against a very good Olympique Lyonnais side with lots of individual quality and a very good coach. It was very tough. I think we made a good start to the game, but it was hard because they defended very well. In the second half, I think we improved a little and they found it tougher because they had been doing a lot of running," Enrique explained.

Fringe stars seize their opportunity

With several regulars rested after their European exploits, PSG turned to their bench to get the job done against a resilient Lyon side. Young talent Senny Mayulu was among those who seized the chance, netting a crucial goal to help secure the result. Enrique expressed his delight for the likes of Mayulu, Quentin Ndjantou, Mika Godts, and Beraldo, all of whom contributed significantly to the collective effort during the second half of the contest.

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"We got our goals from players that haven't played as much recently and I'm very happy for Senny Mayulu, Quentin Ndjantou, Mika Godts, Beraldo and Lucas Hernandez, all the substitutes," Enrique explained.