Luis Diaz latest: Step forward in attempts to free Liverpool star's kidnapped father after breakthrough in negotiations with the ELN guerrilla group in Colombia

The father of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz could soon be returned after his kidnappers gave the green light for his release on Wednesday.

Diaz's father, Luis Manuel, was kidnapped over a week-and-a-half ago alongside mother Cilenis Marulanda. Marulanda was released on the same day, and efforts have been made ever since to ensure Luis Manuel's safe return.

According to Colombian outlet RCN, a significant breakthrough has been made in negotiations.

Luis Manuel's captors, the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group, have reportedly granted permission to the United Nations and the Catholic Church to facilitate Luis Manuel's return.

Article continues below

This will take place in an unknown location in La Guajira, near the Colombia-Venezuelan border, with reporters hopeful Luis Manuel could be returned later on Wednesday.

Colombia's chief negotiator with the ELN, Otty Patino, told RCN that the liberation effort was underway. "We trust that it will be soon (…) there were surely problems, but the matter is on the right track,” Patino said.

Patino also assured that he does not believe there to be any financial motivation behind the kidnapping.

The development is a significant one, given that the ELN had promised to release the victim late last week, but with no changes as yet to Luis Manuel's situation. The father of the Liverpool forward has spent 12 days in detention.

Diaz, meanwhile, made an impassioned appeal for his father's release, after scoring a late equaliser in Liverpool's match at Luton on Sunday.