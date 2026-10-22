'If I don't win, I'm not happy!' – Luciano Spalletti issues stern Juventus warning after Rennes thriller

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Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti expressed mixed feelings after his side fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against Stade Rennais. While praising the squad's mental resilience, the Italian manager insisted Juventus must match the speed of the ball to achieve consistent results.

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Bianconeri preserve unbeaten European record in four-goal thriller

Juventus maintained their unbeaten run in the UEFA Europa League league phase following a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Stade Rennais at the Allianz Stadium. Zeki Celik gave the hosts an early lead, but goals from Musa Al-Taamari and a Boulaye Dia penalty put the French side ahead at half-time.

German forward Nick Woltemade brought Juventus level midway through the second half from the penalty spot before a late Jhon Lucumi strike was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Despite missing out on three points, Luciano Spalletti's side showed strong character to recover from a goal down.

Spalletti demands faster tempo and higher standards

Reflecting on the performance, Spalletti praised the squad's reaction while noting tactical areas requiring immediate improvement. "We did well today, and our tempo was good too; unfortunately, we conceded two goals we shouldn’t have," Spalletti stated.

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"The ball sets the pace... if it comes back slowly, we move up slowly, but if it comes back quickly, we have to move up quickly."

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"They raised their game today, but we’re still missing something; if I don’t win matches, I’m not happy," the Juventus boss added.

Spalletti and Haise analyze intense tactical battle

Spalletti commended his players for refusing to give up after going behind. "I'm satisfied with the attitude tonight. Coming back into the game after going behind was difficult... the players accepted the challenges without giving up," he observed.

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Opposing coach Franck Haise expressed pride in his side's historic result, which marked the first time Rennes avoided defeat away to Italian opposition in UEFA competitions.

"I’m very pleased with the point because the game could have gone either way," Haise noted. "We stayed calm after conceding early."

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Juventus turn attention to AZ Alkmaar trip

Having picked up five points from their opening three league phase fixtures, Juventus will look to convert draws into victories when European action returns.

Spalletti's side prepare to travel to the Netherlands to face AZ Alkmaar on Matchday 4.

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The Bianconeri aim to refine their pressing system before returning to domestic Serie A duties.



