Lubwama: Wakiso Giants midfielder ruled out of Kyetume FC clash

The Purple Sharks will miss the services of their key player as they return home for their first match of the 2020-21 campaign

Wakiso Giants have confirmed they will miss the services of midfielder Joshua Lubwama when they take on Kyetume FC in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match on Tuesday.

The midfielder was hauled off at half-time during the team’s 2020-21 season opener against Police FC on Friday as a precaution after he felt some muscle pain.

Ahead of their first home match of the season against Kyetume at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, coach Douglas Bamweyana has revealed the player will not be available for the fixture and also stated he will make minimal changes to the squad that played the opening match.

More teams

“We pretty much have the same team from the previous game, we probably welcome Bukenya Lawrence on to the team and he comes in to replace the injured Joshua Lubwama,” Bamweyana said as quoted by the club’s official website.

On playing their first home game since March, Bamweyana said: “Generally, we are happy to play out first game at home against a very familiar opponent with whom we have not so bad record but we want to do better, win the game and get on the right track as soon as possible.”

The two teams will be meeting for the sixth time in the top-flight, with Wakiso managing one win and four draws.

In the corresponding fixture last season, the match ended in a 1-1 draw with Feni Ali scoring for the Slaughters while Gadafi Wahab levelled matters for Wakiso.

After the Police game, Bamweyana praised the efforts made by his debutants despite securing a 0-0 draw. Edward Satulo, Joshua Lubwama, Rahmat Ssenfuka, and Ibrahim 'Ówen' Kasule are the players Bamweyana handed debuts.

“I was very pleased with all of them,” Bamweyana told the club’s website.

Article continues below

“[Satulo] was imperious at the back, Ssenfuka marshalled the midfield well and Owen when he came on, created quite a number of things and we were just unfortunate not to benefit from them.

“Lubwama did well only that he felt something like a hamstring and we had to withdraw him but he did a lot of good things, especially off the ball.

“The whole team did well and whatever we did or missed, it’s about the team and not individuals.”