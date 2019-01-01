Loza Abera: Ethiopia striker scores seven goals in Birkirkara's 17-0 win

The 21-year-old Ethiopian was on target seven times with a couple of assists in a Maltese women's top-flight game

Loza Abera netted seven goals for Birkirkara in their 17-0 demolition of Hibernians to record their biggest victory ever in the Maltese Women's League on Tuesday.

Before the contest, the Ethiopia international had struck twice to inspire her side to an 8-1 win over Raiders last Tuesday and she continued from where she left it to compound woes of Hibernians.

Veronique Mifsud ignited the goal surge when she broke the deadlock for the hosts 14 minutes into the encounter before Abera doubled the lead a minute later.

In the 25th minute, Gabriella Zahra scored the third and Abera bagged her brace five minutes later before Raina Giusti and Tracy Teuma netted the fifth and sixth.

A minute before half-time, Abera hit her hat-trick to increase the lead before Mifsud netted her second of the night and the eighth goal for the hosts at the Charles Abela Stadium.

Seven minutes after the restart, Steph Farrugia extended the hosts' advantage to nine before the Ethiopian bagged her fourth three minutes later while Alishia Sultana bagged a brace.

Farrugia followed up with her second of the match before Simone Buttigieg completed the riot after Abera hit her fifth, sixth and seventh of the game against the 12-times Maltese champions.

With her feat, Abera, who played from the start to finish, has scored 17 goals in seven games for Birkirkara this term.

The victory takes Birkirkara three points clear on the Maltese Women's Premier League with 19 points from seven matches. They will face Mgarr United in the Maltese Women's Super Cup on Friday.