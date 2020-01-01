Lovren leaves Liverpool to join Zenit St Petersburg in €12m move

The 31-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Russian side, having spent six years at Anfield

Dejan Lovren has left Liverpool to sign for Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

The 31-year-old Croatian defender has signed a three-year deal for a fee in the region of €12 million (£10.9m/$9.4m), bringing to an end his six-year spell at Anfield.

Lovren fell out of favour in recent years and made just 10 Premier League appearances in the 2019-20 season.

Lovren was signed by Brendan Rodgers following an impressive debut season at Southampton, after previously representing Dinamo Zagreb, Inter Zapresic and Lyon.

He was a mainstay in the Reds team under Rodgers and in the early years of Jurgen Klopp, reaching the finals of the Europa League and League Cup before Liverpool's recent flurry of trophies.

Arguably Lovren's most famous moment in red came in that Europa League run, his stoppage-time header against Borussia Dortmund sealing a dramatic progression to the semi-finals.

Now, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez ahead of him, Lovren was keen to leave in search of more regular first-team football.

