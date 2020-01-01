Los Angeles FC sign Kwadwo Opoku from Attram De Visser Academy

The teenage Ghanaian forward has been snapped up by the Black and Gold from a local academy owned by an ex-Black Stars midfielder

Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC has announced the signing of Ghana youth international Kwadwo Opoku from Attram De Visser Soccer Academy.

The 19-year-old will occupy the club’s international spot on the roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa.

Happy to be part of this family @LAFC Black and Gold pic.twitter.com/A8OeYZKnCm — Kwadwo Opoku (@Mahala_jnr) October 6, 2020

“We are pleased to announce Mahala as our first signing from the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy and we look forward to his continued growth as a professional,” said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington told the club website.

“This move and partnership with the Academy demonstrate our ongoing commitment to our player development system, and we are excited to provide young players from Ghana with the opportunity to train and develop at LAFC for years to come.”

Prior to the move to the American outfit, Opoku scored 29 goals in 64 games for the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy owned by former Ghana international midfielder Godwin Attram.

Since the end of the 2019 season, Bob Bradley’s men have acquired a total of eight players aged 21 or younger: Francisco Ginella, Jose Cifuentes, Bryce Duke, Tony Leone, Christian Torres, Erik Duenas, Mohamed Traore, and Opoku.

The team is currently comprised of 28 first-team players with an average age of 24 years, 198 days, which ranks as the youngest roster in the American elite division.



On the international scene, the striker has represented the West African country at the 2017 U17 Africa Cup of Nation in Gabon – featuring in two group games for the Black Starlets. He is a member of the Ghana U20 squad.

As it stands, LAFC sits in fifth place in the Western Conference after accruing 21 points from 15 games played so far.

They travel to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for Thursday’s clash against Colorado Rapids.