Lopetegui unhappy after Salah capitalised on 'offside' advantage - 'We have to talk a lot with referees'

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui strongly believes Mohamed Salah's strike in 2-2 FA Cup third round draw with Liverpool shouldn't have stood.

Liverpool, Wolves met in FA Cup third round

Salah among the scorers in 2-2 draw

Lopetegui makes his case

WHAT HAPPENED: Lopetegui was not satisfied with the decision to award Liverpool their second goal, scored by Salah.

When the ball was played into the danger zone, the Egypt international was originally in an offside position. However, the situation changed when Toti Gomes headed the ball in his bid to clear the danger.

The ball fell to Salah who composed himself before firing past the goalkeeper to make it 2-1 in favour of the Reds. However, it ended 2-2, albeit controversially, after Toti was denied what would have been a late winner by the assistant referee's offside flag.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In my opinion, yes [Salah's goal should not have stood]. It is the same in all the leagues," Lopetegui told BBC.

"My opinion is we have to talk a lot with the referees about this sort of situation. One player took advantage of his position, Mohamed Salah was offside before Toti touched the ball, so he got an advantage.

"Toti, of course, is only going for it because of the offside player. The referee heard us and was very polite, but it has happened now. We have to accept it. It is a pity because we deserved to win against a fantastic team like Liverpool."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By getting on the score sheet on Saturday, Salah climbed to seventh on Liverpool's all-time goal scorers list.

Since joining the Merseyside-based team in the summer of 2017, the attacker has scored 173 goals in the 280 matches played.

The strike took him above Kenny Dalglish who managed 172 strikes during his time at the club.

WHAT NEXT: Salah and Liverpool will aim at bagging maximum points when they play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League next weekend.