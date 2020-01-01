Loopholes have made Police FC look like an amateur club - Lumu

The official has been appointed the club's CEO, replacing Francis Kidega who resigned

New Police FC CEO Fahad Lumu has said there are loopholes that have made the club struggle in the Uganda Premier League (UPL).

Lumu served as Police marketing manager for a few months before he was given the task to lead the club as the new CEO.

Subsequently, he has outlined what the club must do to improve, especially in the manner of letting key players leave at the end of every season.

“I want to first admit that there have been some loopholes that have made Police look like an amateur club but I am looking forward to changing that narrative by improving some policies most importantly the transfer policy,” Lumu told Football256.

“As we are looking forward to recruiting more players, we would also want to change the way our good players leave the club, by maintaining senior players so that we also start challenging for silverware because I believe the club has the potential.

“Therefore we are planning with the chairman, the coach and other stakeholders to improve the club’s financial position because it has been the most challenging part and with that improved we want it to be hard for our good players to leave and I can assure you we are going to maintain 90% of the current squad.”

Lumu further accepted the challenge presented by being a top member of the Police managerial hierarchy but again he says he is looking forward to the opportunity.

“Despite the fact that I’ve been administering football at the regional level that’s Kampala regional league, Police are going to be my biggest stage in football administration and therefore surprising because it’s a top club giving the opportunity to explore the heights and I am so glad,” added the former Lufula FC official.

He also had kind words for his predecessor Francis Kidega.

“I thank Kidega for the services rendered towards Police and I would also like to confess that he has been a good administrator, engaging and, with a good working relationship, those are some of the things I’ve seen about him during his tenure,” he noted.

“He’s been efficient in a way that even when stuff was difficult, the club has remained in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for all the three seasons during his time in office that’s a big achievement.”

Lumu replaced Kidega, who has been the Police CEO since 2017 but resigned when the 2019/20 season was cancelled.