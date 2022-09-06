Lookman was excellent for Atalanta in victory against Monza - Gasperini

The Super Eagle set up the opening goal before his effort was diverted into the net for the vital win at Brianteo Stadium

Atalanta manager Gian Gasperini has picked out Ademola Lookman for praise after his exploits helped the side secure a 2-0 Serie A victory against Monza on Monday.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international was in great form, setting up the opening goal scored by Rasmus Hojlund before his effort was directed into the net by defender Marlon Santos da Silva Barbosa to secure the victory at Brianteo Stadium.

Lookman's display has caught the attention of the 64-year-old Italian coach.

“Atalanta have never been on top of the table alone, the lads deserve the praise, it’s a nice thing for us and our fans. We’ll try to make it last as much as possible,” Gasperini told DAZN as quoted by CompleteSports.

“The fans can enjoy this great moment, we know we have a lot of work ahead of the next games. We have a lot of options that are working well. Hojlund scored, Soppy played an excellent game, like Ederson and Lookman.

“Hojlund has interesting characteristics for a 19-year-old. He is a smart guy and I hope I’ll help him improve with some advice.

“It’s important to score goals because it’s how you win games, last season we stopped scoring goals and that’s why we didn’t go forward. This team has different characteristics, this season we have more pace.”

Last season, Lookman, who was on loan at Leicester City, played 26 Premier League matches and scored six goals. He moved to Atalanta in August 2022 from RB Leipzig, for whom he made 11 league appearances in total.

Atalanta are currently leading the 20-team table with 13 points from five matches. They have managed four wins, one draw and are yet to lose a match.

They will next face promoted side Cremonese in a fixture that will see Lookman come face to face with his Nigerian counterparts Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke at Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.