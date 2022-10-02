Ademola Lookman’s goal was the difference as Atalanta silenced Fiorentina 1-0 in Sunday’s Serie A outing at the Gewiss Stadium.

Atalanta beat Fiorentina 1-0

Lookman strike the difference

The Goddess yet to lose this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international scored the only goal of the game as Atalanta continued their commanding form at the start of the season. He fired past goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano after he was assisted by Luis Muriel. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men are now unbeaten in eight league games as they look to challenge Napoli for the title this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Goddess are second on the Italian elite division table, although they are behind Napoli with an inferior goal difference. Along with the Blues, they are unbeaten since the start of the season and this form could inspire them to claim the domestic diadem. They are yet to win the title since they were founded 114 years ago.

ALL EYES ON: Since completing a permanent switch from RB Leipzig, the 24-year-old has scored two goals in eight appearances.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Lookman was part of England’s squad that won the 2017 Fifa U17 World Cup in South Korea.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATALANTA? Gasperini’s men travel to Stadio Friuli for their next outing against Udinese on October 9.