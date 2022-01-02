Lookman battles Daka for Leicester City Goal of the Month award

Two of Ademola Lookman’s goals have been nominated for the Leicester City Goal of the Month award for December.

The 24-year-old dominates the 10-goal shortlist as his efforts against Liverpool and Manchester City are up for the monthly accolade.

Lookman - who scored a total of two goals in the period under review - battles his teammates, Zambia international Patson Daka, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans, Ethan Fitzhugh, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Leicester City Women’s Sophie Howard for the individual prize.

“After a goal-packed month, the Blue Army are once again tasked with selecting their favourite strike, this time during the festive period,” a statement from Leicester City website read.

“In-form midfielder James Maddison twice makes the shortlist, as does forward Ademola Lookman, while Harvey Barnes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Patson Daka and Youri Tielemans make up the men’s first team contributions.

“Elsewhere, Development Squad youngster Ethan Fitzhugh is also in contention, as is Sophie Howard for her excellent curling effort versus Birmingham City Women.

“Select your winner below, with voting closing on Sunday 9 January at 11:59 pm.”

Born in Wandsworth, London to Nigerian parents, Lookman represented England at youth level before pledging his allegiance to Nigeria at senior level.

However, he was omitted from Augustine Eguavoen’s squad to feature at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon despite his impressive form.

With that decision causing a spark in the media, Nigeria Football stated Fifa is yet to complete the process of switching the international team allegiance – the reason he was excluded from the three-time African champions’ squad.

“The Nigeria Football Federation has stated categorically that Ademola Lookman of Leicester City FC of England has not yet been cleared by World Football body, Fifa to represent Nigeria at International level. The process for his switch is ongoing,” read a statement from NFF.

“It is therefore incorrect for any medium to claim that interim Head Coach, Austin Eguavoen is the one who axed the player from Nigeria’s final list of 28 for the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.

“However, his name was included in the initial provisional list with the belief that the process would have been completed before the commencement of Afcon.”

Notwithstanding, his teammates at King Power Stadium namely Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfried Ndidi and Daniel Amartey will be taking part in the biennial African football showpiece.

Lookman is currently on a season-long loan from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and he has scored five goals in total for Leicester City across all competitions this season.