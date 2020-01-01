Lonyesi: Tooro United line-up ex-Kansai Plascon coach to replace Kisekka

The struggling club is close to naming a new coach to replace fired Kisekka ahead of the top-flight resumption

Tooro United have opened talks to hire Angelo Lonyesi as club head coach until the end of the season.

The move comes after the struggling Uganda Premier League side fired the entire technical bench led by coach Muhammed Kisekka and Samuel Nzanziro owing to unsatisfactory performances and unnecessary utterances in the media.

According to Kawowo Sports, Lonyesi, who has been unemployed since being released by Fufa Big League side Kansai Plascon, has closely been monitoring the club’s progress before the league took a break owing to the coronavirus fears.

Tooro United is currently bottom placed with 22 points off 25 games with five games to the end of the season. Out of the five remaining games, two of them will be played at home (St Paul’s Seminary) against Vipers SC and Bright Stars.

The other three will be away to Mbarara City and two Eastern Uganda based clubs; Busoga United and BUL. This very season, Tooro United has been handled by Richard Wasswa Bbosa who resigned before his assistant Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna took over for a number of games.

Eventually, Ndifuna threw in the towel after five matches in charge and in came the duo of Kisekka and Ssenyange.