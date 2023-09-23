'It's incredible' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek blown away by Milan move after leaving Chelsea in the summer

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed his delight with life at AC Milan after leaving Chelsea, hinting at newfound happiness in Italy.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder is thoroughly enjoying his new chapter at AC Milan, having departed the Blues during the summer transfer window. His €16 million (£14m/$17m) move in July signified the end of his long association with Chelsea, where he had been part of the club since joining as a young player in 2012. Since joining Milan, he has made a 'very positive' start, featuring in almost every match and establishing himself as a key player early on. Loftus-Cheek shared his amazement at Milan's environment, emphasising the club's history and the grandeur of the stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ruben Loftus-Cheek remarked [via Sport Witness]: "It’s incredible, I look around and I’m still amazed by the size of the stadium, by its history. I look at all this, I think I can play here every week and God knows for how long, so I’m really happy about it all. It’s incredible to have such support despite such a bad result in the championship."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Englishman's move to AC Milan signifies a significant change in his career trajectory. Leaving Chelsea, where he spent over a decade, was a big step, and his early experiences at Milan have been promising.

WHAT NEXT? Loftus-Cheek will next be involved with the Rossonneri on Wednesday, September 27 against Cagliari.