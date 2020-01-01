Local players tactically more advanced than foreign-based stars – Uganda’s McKinstry

The Cranes are now in a training camp that is meant to help players gel ahead of the double-header Afcon qualifier against South Sudan

Uganda head coach Johnathan Mckinstry has explained how local players can tactically help their foreign-based ones learn and adapt fast.

Uganda are in Dubai for a training camp during the Fifa international break and the Irish coach believes, since the coaches have spent more time with the local stars, they can, in turn, help the others more.

“Both local-based and foreign-based players bring different things to the group, obviously the Chan and the Cecafa players have worked with this coaching staff a little more,” McKinstry said as was quoted by Football256.

“We have had maybe 40 training sessions with them. So, tactically they have been more advanced.

“They have to help their foreign-based brothers to pick up the tactics, they need to help each other out in order to raise the levels but overall, we are pleased with the first session.”

Uganda’s travel to the Middle East was delayed due to the late travel clearance and the coach accepts the fact that the delay affected their plans generally.

“Obviously you know we would have liked to get going a couple of days ago but you know situations required us to start on Saturday,” the former Rwanda coach added.

“We are really happy with the quality and the guys we brought for our first training sessions.

“We had a good quality session; the players have put in a lot of effort in these hot conditions but it’s been good there has been good intensity.

“There has been good quality to the work and I think that the combination really between the home-based guys and the guys who are foreign-based have been really nice.”

Meanwhile, Konyaspor’s forward Farouk Miya has stated he is happy after getting his recall to the national team.

The former Vipers SC striker was sidelined in the last two occasions before he joined the national team again for the Dubai trip.

“I got injured and spent a lot of the time side-lined last season so coming back is a really big honour,” Miya said.

“It is an honour to represent my country and pleasure that we’ve all gathered here after a long period actually amounting to one year since we played our last game.

“I am really happy because the camp is vibrant and we are doing well and working hard.”

The Middle East training camp is meant to sharpen the players ahead of an Afcon qualifier against South Sudan in November.