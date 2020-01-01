Liverpool's Premier League storm can sweep away Atletico Madrid - Situma

The two sides will meet on Tuesday in the Spanish capital for the first leg encounter in the knockout out stage of the continental competition

Former Kenya international James Situma has said Liverpool have the edge against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Situma cites the Reds' form over the last couple of months, which has seen them remain unbeaten in the Premier League, as one of the biggest reason as to why they stand a good chance to beat Atletico Madrid.

The former Mathare United, Tusker and Sofapaka defender also pointed out the exits of Diego Godin and Antoinne Griezman as huge blows to Los Rojiblancos.

“It is going to be a tough match but I can say Liverpool have got an edge over Atletico Madrid. Atletico have been struggling a little bit this season and are also rebuilding following Diego Godin and Antoinne Griezmann's exits,” Situma told Goal.

“The two were actually the backbone for Atletico's success in the previous few seasons. They are a big club but for sure they are rebuilding and this makes me think Liverpool look a better side than them.”

The retired defender explained how free-scoring Liverpool have an almost impervious defence as another area they can use and excel over the 2013/14 and 2015/16 Champions League runners-up.

The Merseyside club has conceded just 15 goals and scored 60 goals in 25 Premier League matches while Los Rojiblancos scored 23 and conceded 15, although Liverpool have played two more league games.

“Liverpool are in excellent form, everything is clicking right in their team and somehow they have got an extra competitive edge than their Spanish opponents,” he explained.

“Look at how they have taken the Premier League by storm, they create chances and score a lot from them. They have also conceded the least goals which mean they have a formidable backline which can stop any striker anytime.

“The same storm can sweep away Atletico who are yet to find their feet properly.”

Situma further stated Liverpool have made their intentions known as they fight for both domestic and the Champions League titles.

“They have shown what they want and are ready to go for them," he continued.

"The players are great and the coach is ambitious and I can liken them with a brand new car where wheels are running at great speed with minimal disturbance.

“Liverpool have the right quality at the moment.”

The first leg of the encounter will be played on Tuesday at the Metropolitano Stadium as the hosts make their eighth appearance in the knockout stage.

Diego Simeone has a monumental task to guide his side and perhaps stop a Liverpool machine that are unbeaten in the last eight Round of 16 matches of the Champions League.

They have also kept seven consecutive clean sheets at this stage of the competition before they conceded to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena last year, a game which the Reds won 3-1.