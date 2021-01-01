Liverpool's Mane equals Van Persie's feat with eighth consecutive goal vs Crystal Palace

The Senegal forward continued his fine goalscoring run against the Eagles with the opening strike that boosted the Reds' Champions League push

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's opening goal against Crystal Palace has made him the second player to score in eight consecutive Premier League matches against an opponent, after Robin van Persie.

The 2019 Africa Footballer of the Year linked up with Roberto Firmino to put the hosts ahead with his 10th goal of the campaign in their final league game of the season.

Despite his struggles in the 2020-21 season, the 29-year-old enjoys scoring against Roy Hodgson's team and he also grabbed a goal in their 7-0 humiliation back in December.

Mane joins Van Persie in the ranks of players who maintained such an incredible scoring run against a single opponent in the English top-flight.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United attacker also scored in eight consecutive matches against Stoke City in the Premier League.

8 - Sadio Mane (vs Crystal Palace) has become just the second player to score in eight consecutive Premier League appearances against an opponent, after Robin van Persie against Stoke. Hateful. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 23, 2021

The first-half opener at Anfield has boosted Liverpool's chances of qualifying for next season's Uefa Champions League with Leicester City being held 1-1 by Tottenham Hotspur while Chelsea are trailing Aston Villa by 1-0 at half-time of their respective matches.

Mane has now scored 10 goals in 35 Premier League matches this season, matching his lowest-scoring record in England since he joined Southampton from Austrian Bundesliga giants RB Salzburg in 2014.