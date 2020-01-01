Liverpool's Herbie Kane joins Hull for the season

The 21-year-old rejoins his old Doncaster boss in Yorkshire after shining under his tutelage last term in League One

Liverpool have announced that midfielder Herbie Kane has joined Championship side Hull City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Kane, a product of the Reds' youth setup, made two senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp's first team in the Carabao Cup this season, coming on for his debut as a substitute against MK Dons in September.

The 21-year-old has now moved on to Grant McCann's Tigers for the second half of the 2019-20 term, with his new side chasing promotion to the Premier League as they currently sit ninth in England's second tier.

McCann himself will see the signing as something of a coup, with Kane having been named in the League One Team of the Season in 2018-19 after taking in a loan spell under the Northern Irishman at Doncaster Rovers, scoring seven goals in 49 games.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead with Hull City,” Kane said in a press release on the club's official website.

“I’ve been excited ever since I heard the news that the club wanted to bring me in on loan. It was nice to come in this morning and meet the lads and it’s great to be linking up with the gaffer again. It’s nice that he has the trust in me to bring me here.

“Going forward, hopefully I can play some games and help the team get to where it wants to be come the end of the season.”

Negotiations between the club moved quickly and all the necessary paperwork has been completed to allow the 21-year-old to feature in Saturday's FA Cup third round match-up with Rotherham United.

Should he make his debut for his new club, fans will see their new signing sport squad number 41 on his back.

Back in Liverpool, meanwhile, the Reds' recent 2-0 win over a stubborn Sheffield United side restored their 13-point gap at the top of the Premier League heading into this week's domestic cup matches, where a Merseyside derby awaits on Sunday.

Following their FA Cup excursions, Klopp's side return to top-flight action with a trip to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham on January 11.