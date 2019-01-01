Liverpool's Club World Cup final meeting with Flamengo a 'dream come true' - Alisson

The shot-stopper is relishing the chance to create some history when the Reds face off against Brazilian opposition in Saturday's showpiece event

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson says playing in Saturday's Club World Cup final against Flamengo will be a "dream come true".

The Champions League winners are set to face the Copa Libertadores holders in a blockbuster clash at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The Reds are out to win the trophy for the first time, but Brazil international Alisson acknowledges sides hailing from his own country put greater importance on the competition.

The ex-Internacional is relishing the chance to win another trophy with the Reds, insisting the competition means a great deal to both sets of players.

Speaking at Friday's pre-match news conference, Alisson said: "I still watch Brazilian football, especially my former club, and Flamengo are a joy to watch.

"I'm excited to be playing in the Club World Cup final - it is a dream come true. I was a young boy at 14 when I watched my club Internacional win it in 2006 as a fan. Now I'm here with this opportunity to win it with Liverpool.

"It's big for Brazilians, but I think it's bigger for the people playing in it. People on the outside don't give value to this competition because it's limited just for the winners."

Alisson produced a number of important saves in the 2-1 semi-final win against Monterrey, keeping Liverpool on course for a maiden triumph in the annual showpiece.

The 27-year-old, named the best goalkeeper in the world earlier this month, is keen to write his name in Anfield folklore by lifting the trophy this weekend.

"Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores and we won the Champions League while many other clubs won big competitions too and that's why we are here," he said.

Q A T A R pic.twitter.com/JjRpRzcnNE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 20, 2019

"We are making this big for us, because this is important to put our name in the history of the club, that this is the first time ever that Liverpool will win it and we do our best."

Flamengo beat River Plate 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores final on November 23 and were crowned champions of their domestic league 24 hours later.

Alisson is expecting a difficult test, adding: "They have shown how good they are by winning the Brazilian league, which is difficult to win. It is a great competition and they play really good football.

"In their last game there were more than 10,000 Flamengo supporters, but this is not just big for them, it's big for us also. We want to win it and we will try to do our best on the pitch."