Liverpool's adrenaline junkies are addicted to winning

The Reds often leave it late, but their remarkable run of form is still showing no sign of slowing down

Mohamed Salah made his way to the touchline.

Jacket off, studs checked. A few words from Jurgen Klopp, a couple more from Pep Lijnders. Oliver Langford, the fourth official, was primed with his board.

The Selhurst Park clock showed 85 minutes. Five plus stoppage time for Salah to make his mark, to dig out a win and keep the Liverpool train rolling.

He never made it onto the pitch. He wasn’t needed.

As Salah waited, Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up the ball on the right. His cross was whipped viciously towards the back post, forcing James Tomkins, the Crystal Palace defender, to dive and head it behind.

Instinctively, Alexander-Arnold sprinted across to the corner flag. Extra urgency, after Wilfried Zaha’s equaliser a couple of minutes previously.

Still Salah waited. Alexander-Arnold delivered the corner. Near post this time. Virgil van Dijk stabbed at it, once, twice. The ball fell loose, to Roberto Firmino.

Goal. 2-1 Liverpool.

‘Sit down, Mo. Not needed.’

Liverpool have suffered at Selhurst in the past, but there were to be no tears here. Their supporters left Croydon with only smiles and songs.

“Liverpool, Liverpool, top of the league.”

Not just top of the league, either. Eight points clear, still. Thirty games unbeaten, and digging out results left, right and centre.

How many times can this team do this? How many times are they going to walk to the cliff edge, stare at what’s below and think, ‘nah, not today’?

They’re adrenaline junkies, plain and simple, a team forged in the image of its manager. The mundane doesn’t appeal, not when you can keep on doing things the hard way, the thrilling way.

This was the fifth time in seven league games that Liverpool have grabbed a win in the final 20 minutes. In one of the others, they pinched a point at Old Trafford in the final five. Time and again, they dig deep, look within themselves and find the answer. They go to the well and they fill their bucket.

“You could see the face of the boys,” said Klopp, drained once more. “We don’t stop even on the days when things are not perfect.”

Van Dijk agreed. “Very important and very massive,” was the Dutchman’s assessment. Every point, every win, means the world to these players.

Liverpool, indeed, were not perfect, but nobody on the trains back to Merseyside was complaining. “F***ing mustard,” was one of the more succinct supporter appraisals. These fans love this team, and who could blame them?

Palace had made life difficult, just as Sheffield United and Manchester United and Leicester and Spurs had done, as Aston Villa had done and as Manchester City had tried to. They were awkward and committed, disciplined in defence and lively on the counter. They played well on the day. They will feel they were hard done by.

That’s the thing about Liverpool, teams always think they can get at them. They see the late goals and the narrow wins and VAR storms and they think it’s their time, that this will be the day the Reds’ luck finally runs out.

So far, nothing doing. Klopp’s team have dropped only two points since early March, and they were at Old Trafford. They’ve won 32 of their last 36 in the league, losing just one of their last 52. They’re a machine, a team convinced of its own excellence, fully committed to the pursuit of happiness.

“We’re not out there to send messages,” said Klopp, “we just want to get results.”

So far so good, then. A third of the way through the season, they’re in dreamland. They’ll never get a better chance to end that 29-year wait for a league title. They know it. Everyone knows it.

Perhaps the final word should be left to James Milner, the vice-captain.

“Support. Spirit. Points,” he tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Add the word ‘drama’ and you’ve got the perfect summary of this Liverpool team.

Enjoy them while you can.