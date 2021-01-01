Liverpool were 'obviously the better team' against Real Madrid, says Milner

The Reds couldn't convert their chances and were dumped from the Champions League as a result

James Milner said Liverpool were "obviously the better team" on Wednesday despite their 0-0 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final, which sent them out of the competition through a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

Searching for positives from the disappointing result, the veteran midfielder claimed similar efforts would help the Reds claim a top-four spot in the Premier League, as "the intensity and desire was good".

But Milner also stressed that Liverpool can't continue to waste their chances in front of net as they did against Real Madrid.

What has been said?

"We were obviously the better team," Milner said to BT Sport. "We did enough to win the game.

"The performance, intensity and desire was good. But you can't not take the chances we had and that was the difference.

"The positive is we are creating the chances and the reaction we showed.

"We wanted to come out of the blocks and set that tempo. If we had played that first leg with the same intensity it would have been very different. Ultimately we weren't good enough over two games.

"The most important thing is if we perform with the desire and intensity hopefully we can get into those top four spots."

Bigger picture

Being eliminated from the Champions League - and previously getting bounced from the FA Cup - will certainly alleviate fixture congestion, but it will also drive up the pressure for the remainder of the domestic slate.

The Reds have a Premier League schedule that at least on paper is favourable, with Manchester United and Leeds the only top-half sides left to play.

They've slipped up against teams they were odds on to beat throughout the season, however, and must respond well to the intensity of a tight race for the top four.

