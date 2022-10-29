Liverpool vs Leeds United: Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool will look to bounce back from the Forest defeat last weekend when they host a relegation-battlers Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday.

Boosted after punching their ticket to UEFA Champions League knockout rounds, Liverpool will want to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome historic rivals Leeds United to Anfield on Saturday evening.

Liverpool are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have had a stop-start campaign so far this season.

The Merseyside giants eased past Ajax by a 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will aim to replicate a similar performance this weekend as they look to rebound after a harrowing defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out in the English top-flight.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are sitting precariously in 18th place in the relegation zone of the Premier League and have largely underwhelmed thus far this season.

The Yorkshire outfit were defeated 3-2 by Fulham last week and are in desperate need to get a result in this game, with manager Jesse Marsch under-fire from the Whites' fanbase at the moment. However, their task doesn't get any easier up against a wounded Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Leeds confirmed lineups

Liverpool XI (4-4-2): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Firmino; Salah, Nunez

Leeds XI (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Summerville, Harrison, Aaronson; Rodrigo

After facing Leeds, Liverpool face relatively trickier fixtures in their pre-World Cup run up as they take on a rampant Napoli side to finish their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign on 2nd November. Klopp and co. then will resume domestic action as they lock horns with Antonio Conte's battle-hardened Spurs side.