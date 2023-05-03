Liverpool vs Fulham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Liverpool against Fulham in the Premier League in the UK, US, and India, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will take on Fulham next in the Premier League as they continue their fight to qualify for Europe. After dropping points against the same opponents away from home, Jurgen Klopp's team will be hoping to claim all three points at Anfield on Wednesday.

Fulham, however, will not go down without a fight and will be looking to cause an upset and grab some vital points in their quest to climb up the table. They are 10th in the standings but have only managed to pick up two wins in their last nine games.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch Liverpool vs Fulham on TV in the U.S, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Liverpool vs Fulham kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Fulham Date: May 3, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm EDT, 8pm BST, 12:30am IS T (May 4) Venue: Anfield

The Premier League game between Liverpool and Fulham is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Anfield.

It will kick off at 3pm EDT in the US, 8pm BST in the UK, and 12:30am IST on the next day in India.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+Hotstar

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock.

There will not be a telecast in the United Kingdom (UK) for Liverpool's game against Fulham.

In India, the match can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Team news

Liverpool team news & squad

Diogo Jota scored the dramatic late winner for Liverpool in their 4-3 victory over Tottenham. However, the forward has picked up a knock and is a doubt for the game against Fulham.

When quizzed about his involvement on Tuesday, Klopp said: "You might have seen the celebrations of Diogo, he was sitting down pretty slowly. He didn’t train since then so that is one that is a doubt… he is a doubt at least but I hope he can recover until tomorrow [Wednesday] night.”

Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita remain sidelined due to injuries but there are no fresh fitness concerns for Liverpool.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Position Players Goalkeepers Adrian, Kelleher, Alisson Defenders Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Van Dijk, Konate Midfielders Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Thiago Forwards Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Fulham team news & squad

Fulham boss Marco Silva has ruled out Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira for the remainder of the season. Ream suffered a right arm fracture and is scheduled to undergo surgery soon. He is expected to recover only in time for the squad's pre-season. Andreas is also set to undergo surgery for an ankle fracture.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will continue to serve his eight-game ban and Layvin Kurzawa has not yet recovered from his knee surgery. Willian also remains a doubt for the game.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Vinicius, Solomon

Position Players Goalkeepers Leno, Rodak Defenders Adarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu, Soares Midfielders Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Solomon, Wilson Forwards Reid, Vinicius, James

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition August 2022 Fulham 2-2 Liverpool Premier League March 2021 Liverpool 0-1 Fulham Premier League December 2020 Fulham 1-1 Liverpool Premier League March 2019 Fulham 1-2 Liverpool Premier League November 2018 Liverpool 2-0 Fulham Premier League

Useful links