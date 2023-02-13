Liverpool vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Merseyside derby

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Liverpool host Everton in the second Merseyside derby of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Monday.
Jurgen Klopp's team have had a difficult season so far - they are winless in their last three outings in all competitions and have managed to win just once in their last five Premier League fixtures. They will be hoping to claim victor to gain confidence and get their season back on track.
While the Reds are 10th in the standings and have underperformed, Everton are struggling in a battle to stay up in the top division.
They ended a 10-game winless run in all competitions with an important win against league leaders Arsenal in their previous outing and that should give them confidence to take points off the Reds and climb from 18th in the table.
Ahead of the much-awaited derby, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
Liverpool vs Everton date and kick-off time
Game:
Liverpool vs Everton
Date:
February 13, 2023
Kick-off time
8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET / 1.30am IST (Feb 14)
How to watch Liverpool vs Everton on TV & live stream online
Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the Merseyside derby on Sky Sports.
In the United States (US), the derby between Liverpool and Everton can be watched live on NBC Sports, USA Network and Universo. It can be streamed online on fuboTV.
In India, the match can be watched on Star Sports Select 1 and streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
Country
TV Channel
Live stream
UK
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
US
NBC Sports, USA Network, Universo
fuboTV
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Disney+ Hotstar
Liverpool squad and team news
After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Jurgen Klopp will be glad to welcome forward Diogo Jota back into the squad. Roberto Firmino and Arthur have recovered from their injuries and are back in training but the derby may come too soon for the duo.
Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Thiago remain out of action due to injuries.
Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher
Defenders
Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Phillips, Williams
Midfielders
Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic
Forwards
Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez
Everton squad and team news
Everton will be without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who was taken off in their previous game due to an injury. Neil Maupay is expected to slot in to lead the line against Liverpool.
The team will also miss James Garner, Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and Michael Keane who are all sidelined.
Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Maupay
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan
Defenders
Tarkowski, Holgate, Mina,Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady
Midfielders
Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Gueye
Forwards
McNeil, Gray, Maupay, Simms