Liverpool vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool take on Brighton this weekend as they resume their Premier League campaign after the international break. The Reds have not had a great start to the season and will be looking to get back on track with a win in front of their home crowd.
Brighton lost former boss Graham Potter to Chelsea recently - but they will hope to continue their excellent start to the season. They have only lost one game so far and sit pretty at fourth in the league table. New head coach Roberto De Zerbi will be aiming to kick off a tough run of fixtures for his team with a positive result.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Liverpool vs Brighton date & kick-off time
Game:
Liverpool vs Brighton
Date:
October 1, 2022
Kick-off:
3pm BST / 10:00am ET / 7:30pm IST
Venue:
Anfield
How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live via Peacock.
The match between Liverpool and Brighton isn't being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
Peacock
UK
N/A
N/A
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 3
Disney+Hotstar
Liverpool squad & team news
Liverpool will hope to welcome Diogo Jota back into the starting lineup after the forward was involved for his country during the international break.
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay are all unavailable for selection against Brighton.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher
Defenders
Davies, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Phillips, Bajcetic, Chambers
Midfielders
Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Clark, Arthur
Forwards
Firmino, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez
Brighton squad and team news
Brighton boss De Zerbi has announced that Tariq Lamptey and Adam Lallana have recovered from their injuries but are unlikely to start against Liverpool.
The Seagulls will definitely be without Enock Mwepu, who was hospitalised in Mali over the international break.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sánchez, Steele, McGill
Defender
Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupiñán, Veltman
Midfielders
March, Mwepu, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gilmour, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, Sarmiento, Mitoma, Caicedo
Forwards
Welbeck, Enciso, Undav